Teladoc drops after Walmart agrees to buy telehealth provider MeMD
May 06, 2021 5:22 PM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), WMT, AMWLTDOC, WMT, AMWL
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) fell 2.7% in after hours trading after Walmart (NYSE:WMT) announced that it agreed to buy telehealth provider MeMD.
- Walmart said the purchase will allow Walmart Health to provide access to virtual care across the nation including urgent, behavioral, and primary care, according to a statement. The acquisition is expected to close in the coming months.
- MeMD was founded in 2010 by Dr. John Shufeldt to provide virtual care nationwide.
- Earlier this week, Teladoc fell after Cantor said telehealth is a "commodity" following a WSJ story indicated PepsiCo had switched to LiveHealth Online owned by Teladoc's rival Amwell (NYSE:AMWL).
- Teladoc short interest 11% of float.
