Main Street Capital Q1 earnings beat, closes $99M in investment originations
May 06, 2021
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Q1 distributable net investment income of 62 cents per share exceeds the 55 cents consensus; compares with 63 cents in Q4 2020 and 61 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 total investment income of $62.8M vs. $58.8M consensus; compares with $62.5M in Q4 2020 and $56.2M in Q1 2020.
- Net asset value per share of $22.65 at March 31, 2021 vs. $22.35 at Dec. 31, 2020.
- Completed $59.2M in total lower middle-market portfolio investments and $39.8M in total private loan portfolio investments.
- Net decrease of $35.1M in middle market portfolio investments.
- Q1 total expenses of $M vs. $22.9M in Q4.
- Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $57.3M, or 84 cents per share, vs. $79.3M, or $1.19 per share, in Q4.
- Conference call on May 7 at 10:00 AM ET.
