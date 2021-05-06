Main Street Capital Q1 earnings beat, closes $99M in investment originations

May 06, 2021 5:24 PM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)MAINBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Q1 distributable net investment income of 62 cents per share exceeds the 55 cents consensus; compares with 63 cents in Q4 2020 and 61 cents in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 total investment income of $62.8M vs. $58.8M consensus; compares with $62.5M in Q4 2020 and $56.2M in Q1 2020.
  • Net asset value per share of $22.65 at March 31, 2021 vs. $22.35 at Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Completed $59.2M in total lower middle-market portfolio investments and $39.8M in total private loan portfolio investments.
  • Net decrease of $35.1M in middle market portfolio investments.
  • Q1 total expenses of $M vs. $22.9M in Q4.
  • Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $57.3M, or 84 cents per share, vs. $79.3M, or $1.19 per share, in Q4.
  • Conference call on May 7 at 10:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Main Street Capital EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.