Dicerna posts 40% jump in Q1 revenue, gives cash position update
May 06, 2021 5:38 PM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)NVOBy: SA News Team
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) posted a 40% rise in first-quarter revenue and said that it expects its cash and cash equivalents to help fund the company's operations into 2024.
- The company's quarterly revenue increased 40% to $47.6M, owing to a rise in services performed under the collaboration agreement with Roche, as well as under the Alexion and Novo collaboration agreements.
- As of March 31, 2021, Dicerna had $544.9M in cash, cash equivalents and held-to-maturity investments, compared to $568.8M as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Net loss was $30M, or $0.39 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $22.5M, or $0.31 per share, last year.
- The company continues to forecast receiving over $83M in cash from its current collaboration agreements during full-year 2021.
- Previously (May 6): Dicerna Pharmaceuticals EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue.