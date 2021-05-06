New York Mortgage Trust Q1 economic return drops to 2.1%

  • New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Q1 economic return on book value of 2.1% slips from 5.0% in the prior quarter.
  • NYMT shares fall 0.5% in after-hours trading.
  • Q1 EPS of 11 cents just misses the average analyst estimate of 12 cents; compares with 18 cents in Q4 2020 and a loss of $1.71 per share in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q1 net interest income of $30.3M increased from $26.0M in Q4 and declined from $47.1M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Portfolio net interest margin expands by 12 basis points to 2.42% during the quarter.
  • "We expect to see improvement in both our net interest margin and net interest income in future periods as we continue to transition out of lower-yielding CUSIP securities and focus increasingly on loans in both our single-family and multi-family strategies," said Chairman and CEO Steven Mumma.
  • Book value of $4.71 at March 31, 2021 was unchanged from Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Conference call on May 7 at 9:00 AM ET.
