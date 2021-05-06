American Superconductor acquires Neeltran, expands product offerings
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) acquired private Connecticut-based Neeltran, rectifiers and transformers supplier to industrial customers.
- On closure, AMSC paid $4.5M in cash and issued 301,556 restricted shares of AMSC common stock worth ~$4.3M; AMSC also paid $7.6M directly to Neeltran lenders at closing to extinguish outstanding Neeltran debt.
- In CY20, Neeltran had generated ~$16M in revenue and AMSC expects this acquisition will generate operating cash flow and be accretive to EPS within a year from closure.
- Acquisition will also increase total available market for AMSC new energy power system products to ~$3B; extends product offerings in industrial sector, potentially expanding content per sale by 2-3x.
- "...Neeltran’s participation in the mining and chemical industry enhances our position in supporting the industries that supply the material inputs to satisfy the increasing demand for EVs and the overall electrification of transportation," chairman, president & CEO Daniel P. McGahn commented.