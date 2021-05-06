Yelp rises 2% amid soft landing for revenues, raised 2021 guidance

  • Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is 2% higher postmarket after its Q1 earnings, where revenues dipped just slightly and the company raised full-year guidance.
  • Net revenue dipped 7% to $232.1M, but was largely consistent with Q4, and $2M above the high end of company guidance.
  • And net loss narrowed to $6M from a year-ago loss of $16M.
  • EBITDA jumped 159% to $44M.
  • Aside from financials, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman said strategic initiatives "gained momentum" for the quarter. "We again achieved sequential and year-over-year increases in revenue from both our Services categories and Self-serve channel as well as in our retention rate of non-term advertisers’ budgets," he says.
  • At the same time, recovery in local economies and the increased vaccination rate benefited businesses in our more impacted Restaurants, Retail & Other categories.
  • App unique devices reached 32M in March.
  • "We expect to return to year-over-year revenue growth for the full year 2021," the company says, raising expected 2021 net revenues of $1B-$1.02B, and adjusted EBITDA of $175-$195M.
