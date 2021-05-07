Delek shareholders reject all Icahn board nominees
May 06, 2021 9:25 PM ETDelek US Holdings, Inc. (DK), CVIDK, CVIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- In a rebuke of activist shareholder Carl Icahn, Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) says its shareholders voted "overwhelmingly" to approve all eight of its board nominees.
- Delek says its nominees received 90% or more of the voted shares, excluding those of Icahn-controlled CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI), which owns a nearly 15% stake in Delek.
- Icahn had proposed replacing three Delek directors with his nominees.
- Last month, CVR filed a lawsuit seeking documents it said would detail how Delek CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin received ~$81M in total compensation over the past eight years.