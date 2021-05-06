U.K. court to reconsider £5B Brazil dam lawsuit against BHP - Reuters

May 06, 2021 2:04 PM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)BHPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • London's Court of Appeal will hear a request to revive a £5B ($6.95B) lawsuit against BHP Group (BHP +1.5%) over the 2015 failure of a tailings dam in Brazil, Reuters reports.
  • The hearing potentially could lead to the overturniing of a previous Court of Appeal decision which denied a Brazilian claimant group numbering ~200K permission to appeal against a judgment to strike out the case.
  • The order comes less than two months after the Court refused permission for a lawsuit over the Brazil disaster to proceed in English courts, agreeing with a lower court that the case was an abuse of process and that claimants already were filing claims in Brazil.
  • The dam collapse killed 19 people and sent a flood of mining waste into communities and the Doce river; the dam was owned by the Samarco joint venture between BHP and Vale that has recently filed for bankruptcy protection in Brazil.
