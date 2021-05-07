Bowman Consulting Group prices $51.7M IPO

May 07, 2021 12:33 AM ETBowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN)BWMNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) has priced its IPO of 3.69M shares of common stock at $14.00/share.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 553.5K shares.
  • Trading commences May 7. Closing date is May 11.
  • D.A. Davidson & Co. and B. Riley Securities were joint bookrunners for the offering.
  • Bowman is a professional services firm delivering engineering and construction management solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones did a deep dive into Bowman and stated, "BWMN appears well-positioned to continue growing the years ahead with a potential large U.S. infrastructure bill winding its way through Congress. The IPO appears reasonably valued, so is worth consideration."
