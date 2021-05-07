Anebulo Pharma seeks to raise $21M in IPO
May 07, 2021 1:24 AM ETAnebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB)ANEBBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) has priced its IPO of 3M shares of common stock at $7.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$21M.
- Underwriter's over-allotment is an additional 450K shares.
- Trading commences on May 7. Closing date is May 11.
- The Benchmark Company is acting as sole book running manager for the offering.
- Anebulo is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel solutions for people suffering from cannabinoid overdose and substance addiction.
- Its lead product candidate, ANEB-001, is intended to reverse the negative effects of cannabinoid overdose within one hour of administration.
- The company intends to commence a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for ANEB-001 in Q4 2021.
- From an independent analysis, company estimated that the number of cannabis-associated emergency department visits increased to 1.74M patients in 2018 with 15% compounded annual growth rate from 2012 to 2018, which is when states first began legalizing recreational cannabis use.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones did a deep dive into Anebulo Pharma and stated, "ANEB is still at a preclinical stage of development so the IPO is likely more suited to institutional investors; I'll pass on the IPO."