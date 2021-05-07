Interface EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue; provides guidance

May 07, 2021 5:33 AM ETInterface, Inc. (TILE)TILEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Interface (NASDAQ:TILE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.13; GAAP EPS of $0.12 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $253M (-12.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.3M.
  • Outlook: Net sales in the second quarter of 2021 of ~$290M vs. consensus of $0.19; adjusted gross profit percentage in the second quarter of 2021 of ~38.5%.
  • Adjusted SG&A expense for the full year of 2021 of ~$325 million, with the remaining portion spread fairly evenly across the second quarter, third quarter and fourth quarter of 2021; interest & other expense for the full year of 2021 of ~$34M; adjusted effective tax rate for the full year of 2021 is anticipated to be ~27% and capital expenditures of ~$30M for full year of 2021.
  • Press Release
