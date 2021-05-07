CIGNA EPS beats by $0.35, beats on revenue, raises outlook

May 07, 2021 6:01 AM ETCigna Corporation (CI)CIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • CIGNA (NYSE:CI): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.73 beats by $0.35; GAAP EPS of $3.30 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $41B (+6.8% Y/Y) beats by $730M.
  • Cigna's outlook for full year 2021 adjusted revenues1,3 is projected to be at least $166 billion ($165.8B consensus). Cigna's outlook for full year 2021 consolidated adjusted income from operations2,3 is at least $7.0 billion, or at least $20.20 per share ($20.26 consensus). This outlook includes approximately $1.25 per share in net unfavorable impacts of COVID-19. Additionally, this outlook includes the impact of expected future share repurchases and anticipated 2021 dividends.
  • Press Release
