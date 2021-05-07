EMA initiates rolling review of GSK, Vir Bio's sotrovimab for early treatment of COVID-19
May 07, 2021
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) announces that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started a rolling review of data on sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831), an investigational dual-action SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of adults and adolescents with COVID-19.
- The EMA will evaluate all data, including evidence from clinical trials, as they become available.
- The rolling review will continue until enough evidence is available to support a formal marketing authorization application.
- The review is being carried out by the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP). The decision to start the rolling review is based on the data from Phase 3 COMET-ICE trial, which demonstrated an 85% (p=0.002) reduction in hospitalizations over 24 hours or deaths due to COVID-19 in those receiving sotrovimab compared to placebo, the primary endpoint of the trial.
- Sotrovimab is also under review by other global regulators including Health Canada and an EUA application has been submitted in U.S.