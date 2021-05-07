Air Canada beats on revenue; provides outlook
May 07, 2021
- Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF): Q1 GAAP EPS of -C$3.90 misses by C$1.08.
- Revenue of C$729M (-80.4% Y/Y) beats by C$54.5M
- Outlook: Air Canada plans to ~ double its second quarter 2021 ASM capacity from the same quarter in 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, when compared to the same period in 2019, ASM capacity is expected to decrease 84 per cent. The airline will continue to dynamically adjust capacity and take other measures as required to account for health warnings, travel restrictions, border closures globally and passenger demand.
- Air Canada projects a net cash burn of between $1.180 billion and $1.370 billion (or between $13 million and $15 million per day, on average) in the second quarter of 2021.
