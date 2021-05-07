SVB Financial prices preferred stock and senior notes offering
May 07, 2021 6:50 AM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)SIVBBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) priced its underwritten offering of 1M depositary shares, each representing a 1/100 interest in a share of its Series C Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, liquidation amount $100K/share at offering price of $1B.
- It also priced underwritten offering of $500M in principal amount of its 2.100% Senior Notes due 2028.
- The notes will be sold at 99.883% of the principal amount and will bear interest semi-annually.
- Both the offerings are expected to close initially on May 13.
- Net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes.