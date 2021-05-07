Fluor EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue; maintains guidance
May 07, 2021 6:54 AM ETFluor Corporation (FLR)FLR, EPSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of -$0.43 misses by $0.47.
- Revenue of $2.9B (-21.6% Y/Y) misses by $300M.
- New awards of $3.7B; consolidated backlog was $23.8B
- Fluor is maintaining its adjusted earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) guidance of $0.50 to $0.80 per diluted share for 2021 vs. consensus of $0.57. Adjusted EPS guidance excludes NuScale-related expenses and other adjustments (outlined in the table at the end of this release). Guidance for 2021 assumes increased opportunities for new awards in the second half of the year as post-pandemic capital spending improves.
- Press Release