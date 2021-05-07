Renewable Energy prices upsized green bond offering of $550M

  • Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI) priced its $550M offering in principal amount of 5.875% senior secured notes due 2028.
  • Offer was upsized from earlier announced $500M.
  • Sale of the notes is scheduled to close on May 20.
  • Net proceeds will be ~$538M; to be used for financing or refinancing, in partial or in full, new and/or existing eligible green projects, including the expansion of REG's Geismar, Louisiana biorefinery.
  • The notes will mature on June 1, 2028 unless earlier redeemed or repurchased; on or after June 1, 2024 REG may redeem for cash all or part of the notes at a redemption price equal to the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.