Renewable Energy prices upsized green bond offering of $550M
May 07, 2021 6:56 AM ETRenewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI)REGIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI) priced its $550M offering in principal amount of 5.875% senior secured notes due 2028.
- Offer was upsized from earlier announced $500M.
- Sale of the notes is scheduled to close on May 20.
- Net proceeds will be ~$538M; to be used for financing or refinancing, in partial or in full, new and/or existing eligible green projects, including the expansion of REG's Geismar, Louisiana biorefinery.
- The notes will mature on June 1, 2028 unless earlier redeemed or repurchased; on or after June 1, 2024 REG may redeem for cash all or part of the notes at a redemption price equal to the principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any.