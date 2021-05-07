Karora Resources reports Q1 results; reaffirms guidance
May 07, 2021 6:59 AM ETKarora Resources Inc. (KRRGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.06; GAAP EPS of C$0.04.
- Revenue of C$59.28M (+9.2% Y/Y)
- Karora is maintaining its previously announced full year consolidated 2021 production guidance of between 105,000 - 115,000 ounces of gold at an AISC range of US$985 to US$1,085 per ounce. The high-end of 2021 production guidance represents a 21% increase over the high-end of 2020 guidance (19% mid-point to mid-point). The mid-point of 2021 AISC cost guidance represents an 8% reduction when compared to the mid-point of 2020 guidance. The reduced AISC guidance reflects Karora's continued focus on cost reduction initiatives following a very successful year of reducing AISC during 2020.
- Press Release