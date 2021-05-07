Karora Resources reports Q1 results; reaffirms guidance

May 07, 2021 6:59 AM ETKarora Resources Inc. (KRRGF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.06; GAAP EPS of C$0.04.
  • Revenue of C$59.28M (+9.2% Y/Y)
  • Karora is maintaining its previously announced full year consolidated 2021 production guidance of between 105,000 - 115,000 ounces of gold at an AISC range of US$985 to US$1,085 per ounce. The high-end of 2021 production guidance represents a 21% increase over the high-end of 2020 guidance (19% mid-point to mid-point). The mid-point of 2021 AISC cost guidance represents an 8% reduction when compared to the mid-point of 2020 guidance. The reduced AISC guidance reflects Karora's continued focus on cost reduction initiatives following a very successful year of reducing AISC during 2020.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.