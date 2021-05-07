Plymouth Industrial REIT FFO beats by $0.01, beats on revenue; affirms FY2021 guidance
May 07, 2021 7:12 AM ETPlymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM)PLYMBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM): Q1 FFO of $0.40 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $31.92M (+21.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.34M.
- FY2021 guidance: Total revenues of $135.8 million to $136.5 million for the year vs. consensus of $128.51M; Net operating income of $90.1 million to $90.9 million for the year; EBITDAre of $77.7 million to $78.2 million for the year; General and administrative expenses of $12.3 million to $12.0 million for the year, including non-cash expenses of $1.62 million; Recurring capital expenditures of $6.85 million to $6.50 million for the year; SS NOI on a cash basis of $58.3 million to $58.85 million, representing a 2.5% to 3.0% increase for the year and Same store occupancy of 95.5% to 97.0% for the year
