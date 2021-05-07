Penn National Gaming defended by analysts for results while valuation questions linger
May 07, 2021
- Analysts are digging in on Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) after the casino operator topped earnings expectations yesterday.
- Jefferies analyst David Katz (Hold rating): "The strong operating results in the core business are not independently sufficient to push the shares higher. Coupled with the solid, evolving approach to digital should be risk-adjusted given the legalization trends and ramping competition. Upside in the shares continues to be defined by execution and actualization of the Barstool digital strategy. In the interim, we believe the shares could bear higher volatility than the group overall."
- Bank of America analyst Shaun Kelley (Buy rating): "Land-based results (esp. March/April) were better than expected. While there is risk that demand fades as stimulus rolls off and other entertainment options reopen, we believe PENN’s omni-channel strategy, build out of Barstool Sportsbooks, increased engagement from a younger demographic and the return of the 55+ customer can all help offset this. PENN was also more positive on their margin outlook. 35% margins in Q1 and 39% margins in March/April imply that mid-high 30s margins could be achievable."
- Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen (Equal-weight rating): "EBITDAR beat MSe / cons by ~15% and while margins were in line, they were still up 460bps vs. 1Q19 despite online and closure headwinds. We raise our '21/22 EBITDAR by 7%/4% but leave our PT unchanged at $99 to reflect online de-rating. Remain EW but w/ 17% upside to our PT, see sell-off as overdone."
- Shares of Penn are flat in premarket trading after an initial post-earnings dip.