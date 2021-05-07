Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings viewed cautiously by CFRA

  • CFRA Research keeps a Hold rating on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) after taking in the Q1 earnings report.
  • Analyst Tuna Amobi: "We keep our 12-month target of $31 on '22 EV/revenues of 3.4x, near peers. We widen '21's loss per share by $0.55 to $5.95 and cut '22's EPS by $0.50 to $0.48. NCLH set a gradual restart of sailing within and outside the U.S. by this summer under new (and potentially onerous) health and safety protocols. But, the U.S. restart seems somewhat tenuous absent a potential lifting of the Conditional No Sail Order by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. While NCLH noted a major sequential improvement in Q1 bookings and sees 'robust' H1 '22 demand pacing ahead of record '19 (with higher pricing), we see a very difficult recovery path to a likely new normal."
  • Amobi sees a near-term cushion for the cruise line operator with $3.5B sitting in cash after capital raises last year.
  • Read how Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings described the path ahead for the company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.