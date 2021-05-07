Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings viewed cautiously by CFRA
May 07, 2021 7:29 AM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)NCLHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- CFRA Research keeps a Hold rating on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) after taking in the Q1 earnings report.
- Analyst Tuna Amobi: "We keep our 12-month target of $31 on '22 EV/revenues of 3.4x, near peers. We widen '21's loss per share by $0.55 to $5.95 and cut '22's EPS by $0.50 to $0.48. NCLH set a gradual restart of sailing within and outside the U.S. by this summer under new (and potentially onerous) health and safety protocols. But, the U.S. restart seems somewhat tenuous absent a potential lifting of the Conditional No Sail Order by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. While NCLH noted a major sequential improvement in Q1 bookings and sees 'robust' H1 '22 demand pacing ahead of record '19 (with higher pricing), we see a very difficult recovery path to a likely new normal."
- Amobi sees a near-term cushion for the cruise line operator with $3.5B sitting in cash after capital raises last year.
- Read how Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings described the path ahead for the company.