Shake Shack slides after the revenue miss and guidance update jolt investors
May 07, 2021 7:34 AM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)SHAKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Cowen keeps a Market Perform rating on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) and lowers its price target to $93 from $97.
- Analyst Andrew Charles' breakdown on SHAK: "While 2Q same store sales guidance was a surprise, and we were expecting a faster recovery in AWS due to stimulus and a reopening of the economy, we came away from the call more concerned about longer term margin potential than top line. We do not view risk/ reward as compelling with FY2 EV/EBITDA above the high end of pre-COVID-19 17x-31x range off our lower 2023E."
- Shares of Shake Shack are down 7.96% after the company missed expectations with its revenue tally and average weekly sales mark.