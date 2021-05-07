Ventas Q1 earnings beats consensus; keeps expectations low for Q2
May 07, 2021 7:38 AM ETVentas, Inc. (VTR)VTRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Ventas (NYSE:VTR) indicates Q2 normalized FFO per share may fall short of the current average analyst estimate of 71 cents per share — a similar situation to when the company issued Q1 guidance with its Q4 2020 earnings.
- The REIT expects Q2 normalized FFO per share of 67 cents-71 cents, resulting in a midpoint of 69 cents.
- "The trajectory and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic remain highly uncertain and can change rapidly, although emerging positive SHOP (senior housing operating portfolio) trends in the United States, if sustained, would improve performance over time," the company said in its statement.
- The Q2 outlook assumes approximate spot occupancy in its sequential same-store SHOP business increases by 150-250 basis points. At the midpoint of that range, SHOP sequential same-store net operating income ("NOI") and revenue are expected to increase modestly, and expenses are expected to be stable.
- Assumes no HHS grants received in Senior Housing in Q2.
- Q1 normalized FFO per share of 72 cents, though, beat the average analyst estimate of 70 cents, after the company lowered expectations in February; compares with 83 cents in Q4 and 97 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 revenue of $910.3M, exceeding the consensus estimate of $893.5M, slipped from $921.2M in Q4 and $1.01B in Q1 2020.
- Still, the REIT sees some signs for optimism as more people get vaccinated.
- "With leads continuing to gain traction, and all our communities open to new move-ins, March and April were the first two consecutive months since the onset of COVID-19 when move-ins exceeded both pre-pandemic levels and move-outs," said Ventas Chairman and CEO Debra A. Cafaro.
- Q1 same-store cash NOI fell 20.2% Y/Y for the entire company, with SHOP down 42.5%, NNN down 12.7%, and office up 0.5%.
- On a Q/Q basis, Ventas's same-store cash NOI fell 7.3%, with SHOP down 21.4%, NNN -0.5%, and office +0.8%.
- April SHOP spot occupancy improved to 77.9% in April from 77.2% in March and 76.6% in February.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
