Obsidian Energy reports Q1 results
May 07, 2021 7:40 AM ETObsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE)OBEBy: SA News Team13 Comments
- Obsidian Energy (OTCQX:OBELF): Q1 FFO of C$0.48.
- "Our 2021 budget and 2022 forecast are designed to steadily restore average production to approximately 25,400 to 26,400 boe/d in 2022, while also paying down debt. With a strong start to our 2021 development program, we expect to generate higher fourth quarter and exit production rates than achieved in 2020, while still meaningfully reducing debt levels. This is expected to result in an annualized fourth quarter 2021 net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2:1 (assuming mid-point of operational guidance and WTI of US$60/bbl). With first quarter 2021 results at or ahead of our budget, we remain on track to meet our 2021 guidance".
- Press Release