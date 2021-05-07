ViacomCBS attracts two upgrades with 'reasonable' valuation
May 07, 2021 7:42 AM ETParamount Global (PARA)PARABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor71 Comments
- With shares "now back at reasonable levels," Wells Fargo upgrades ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from Underweight to Equal Weight but lowers the price target from $59 to $45.
- Analyst Steven Cahall says the risk/reward is in whether ViacomCBS can "pull-off the DTC pivot" and "at what financial cost."
- More action: RBC upgrades VIAC from Sector Perform to Outperform and raises the price target from $26 to $52.
- Analyst Kutgan Maral views the "streaming momentum and attractive valuation as too compelling to ignore."
- The analyst does note the ongoing Pay TV secular pressures and the uncertainty of the streaming pivot as risks.
- VIAC shares are up 1.4% pre-market to $38.69.
- Yesterday, ViacomCBS reported Q1 beats driven by ad and streaming subscriber strength.