DraftKings trades higher after showing off strong player growth
May 07, 2021 7:42 AM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG)DKNGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor33 Comments
- DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) edges higher after showing off strong player growth in Q1 and topping consensus marks.
- Monthly unique payers for our B2C segment increased 114% during the quarter. On average, 1.54M monthly unique paying customers engaged with DraftKings each month. The company says the increase reflects strong unique payer retention and acquisition across Daily Fantasy Sports, Online Sports Betting and iGaming. Average revenue per MUP was $61 vs. $47 consensus.
- CEO update: "We continued to make progress and remain on track with the migration to our own in-house proprietary sports betting engine, strengthened our content and technology capabilities with the acquisitions of VSiN and BlueRibbon Software, and invested in further differentiating our product offering with the upcoming rollout of social functionality in our DFS and mobile Sportsbook apps."
- Looking ahead, DraftKings sees FY2021 revenue of $1.05B to $1.15B vs. consensus of $1.05B
- DKNG +0.60% after the earnings topper.