Cenovus Energy swings to Q1 profit as production surges
May 07, 2021 7:37 AM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)CVEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) +1.5% pre-market after topping Q1 earnings expectations, as the company integrate its acquisition of Husky Energy earlier this year.
- Cenovus swung to a Q1 net profit of $220M compared with a net loss of $1.8B in the same period in 2020; one-time integration costs of $245M were recorded in the quarter.
- The company recorded a realized loss on risk management of $342M, largely related to inventory risk management.
- Q1 total production jumped 59% Y/Y to 769.2K boe/day, including record production at the company’s Lloydminster thermal projects and the Liwan natural gas project.
- Q1 oil and natural gas liquids production rose 49% Y/Y to 620,1K bbl/day, and natural gas output surged 127% to 895M cf/day; oil sands production rose 43% to 553.4K bbl/day.
- Total downstream throughput for the quarter more than doubled Y/Y to 469.1K bbl/day.
- Q1 operating margin was nearly $1.9B, compared with negative $589M for the year-ago quarter.
- Cenovus continues to expect full-year total capital spending of $2.3B-$2.7B.