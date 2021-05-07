Tapestry lands bull rating from BTIG after strong quarter

May 07, 2021 7:55 AM ETTapestry, Inc. (TPR)TPRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • BTIG pushes its rating on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) up to a Buy after having it slotted at Neutral.
  • Analyst Camilo Lyon: "We believe the improvements TPR has made to its operating structure and processes will have long-lasting, durable benefits exiting the pandemic. Moreover (and consistent with our recent consumer survey here), we believe TPR fits in well with our view that the recovery/reopening theme (to which fashion is distinctly levered) has a long tail to it, thus providing ample tailwinds well into F22/F23, particularly as consumers gain comfort around spending their built-up savings."
  • Lyon points to positive drivers for Tapestry - including Coach AUR continuing to be a tailwind, a resumption of handbag unit growth, the Kate Spade repositioning, newly acquired millennial customers, efficiency gains across the P&L and positive EBIT contribution from accelerated digital growth and China.
  • "Taken together, we see TPR generating a post pandemic sales/earnings algorithm of M-HSD topline growth and a baseline EBIT margin of 20% yielding LDD EPS growth and F23earnings power of $3.60... In sum, we believe TPR's acceleration program has resulted in a company that is now far leaner with a greater ability to drive consistent profitable sales growth over the long term."
  • Shares of Tapestry are up 0.86% premarket to $47.20.
