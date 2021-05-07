Is the result of all the GameStop squeeze consternation just no confetti? - At the Open
May 07, 2021 8:25 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)GME, HOODBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor25 Comments
- The GameStop (NYSE:GME) short and gamma squeeze sent a seismic shock through Wall Street about issues like order flow payment, brokerage duty to clients, coordinated retail trading and the future of short-selling.
- Three months later there is little to change to market practices compared with the start of the year (one unseen exception may be the focus on hedge fund data analytics teams on social media chatter about heavily-shorted stocks, as predicted by Melvin Capital's Gabe Plotkin.)
- And for all the David vs. Goliath talk from lawmakers, it seems the only area really gaining traction is an issue that has the backing of Wall Street's old guard: the casinofication of Wall Street.
- New SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said in prepared remarks and in testimony to the House Financial Services Committee yesterday that regulators are working on rules for apps that gamify trading.
- Staff are also looking into increased requirements for disclosure of short positions.
- The target of the gamifying rules is clearly Robinhood (RBNHD), and future competitors, with lawmakers at the GameStop hearings sounding concerns that there was enticement for users to trade as frequently as possible.
- “The SEC must remain attuned to rapidly changing technologies with an eye to freshening up our rules,” Gensler said, The Wall Street Journal reported. “If we don’t address this now, the investing public, those saving for retirement, and education may shoulder the burden later.”
- He also said gamification is possibly "more pernicious" when applied to options.
- The idea that no-free trading is more akin to a casino was echoed by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting where Buffett called Robinhood a "very significant part of the casino aspect of the casino group that has joined into the stock market."
- Munger, as he has before, went further, saying it's "God awful that something like that would draw investment from civilized men and decent citizens."
- Robinhood fired back, saying "people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing."
- On gamification, for its part Robinhood at the end of March removed the confetti splash for first trades, referring friends or family and other moments.
- Rules against those kinds of bells and whistles are very low-hanging fruit for the SEC to implement. But those who observed the GameStop phenomenon saw the momentum driving more than 50 stocks higher build in real time across social media platforms.
- That enthusiasm looks a lot more influential on retail trading sentiment than a Street Fighter 2 "You Win" gif.
- Rules against certain types of stock market discussions on WallStreetBets quickly run into problems of limiting speech and whether rules would apply to Bloomberg terminals or to Dave Portnoy videos or Elon Musk talking dogecoin on SNL.
- At the height of the squeeze, lawmakers were promising a sea change in the Wall Street playing field, but they look set for a much smaller part in Roaring Kitty: The Movie.