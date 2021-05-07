Wayfair viewed cautiously by Morgan Stanley as pandemic comparisons begin
May 07, 2021 8:19 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)WBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) is viewed cautiously by Morgan Stanley despite its double earnings beat yesterday and better-than-anticipated guidance.
- Analyst Simeon Gutman: "W faces its toughest compares in the near-term, which keeps us on the sidelines. But we are becoming more comfortable on the LT margin opportunity as various initiatives (merchandise, advertising, CastleGate, scale) to improve gross margin take hold. QTD sales commentary (down high singles y/y vs market expectations down high-teens) was encouraging ,and EBITDA guide (higher than Q1'21 on dollars basis) for Q2'21 came in better than modeled. Risk-reward skews positive (+75% upside vs 55% downside) and valuation looks attractive at ~2x EV/Sales vs peers between ~3-4x."
- MS keeps an Equal-weight rating on Wayfair and increases the price target to $290.
- During the conference call, Wayfair execs addressed if signs of normalization in the economy means a shift in the buying trends of consumers from the pandemic.