Enrollment underway in Vaxart's early-stage norovirus trial in elderly population
May 07, 2021 Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT)
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) has enrolled the first subject in a Phase 1b trial, VXA-NVV-104, evaluating safety and immunogenicity of oral norovirus vaccine in elderly subjects aged 55 – 80 years. The study drug will be an oral tablet administered on Days 1 and 29.
- “The norovirus program is part of our broader strategy to develop prophylactic vaccines that target a range of pathogens,” said Andrei Floroiu, CEO.
- Norovirus vaccine candidate is being evaluated in a comprehensive clinical program that is currently scheduled to include at least four clinical trials in 2021.
- Norovirus is an enteric pathogen that infects epithelial cells of the small intestine.
- Vaxart also expects to launch a Phase 2 norovirus human challenge study later this year.
- VXRT shares down 2% premarket trading at $6.80.
