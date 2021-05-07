Enrollment underway in Vaxart's early-stage norovirus trial in elderly population

May 07, 2021
  • Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) has enrolled the first subject in a Phase 1b trial, VXA-NVV-104, evaluating safety and immunogenicity of oral norovirus vaccine in elderly subjects aged 55 – 80 years. The study drug will be an oral tablet administered on Days 1 and 29.
  • “The norovirus program is part of our broader strategy to develop prophylactic vaccines that target a range of pathogens,” said Andrei Floroiu, CEO.
  • Norovirus vaccine candidate is being evaluated in a comprehensive clinical program that is currently scheduled to include at least four clinical trials in 2021.
  • Norovirus is an enteric pathogen that infects epithelial cells of the small intestine.
  • Vaxart also expects to launch a Phase 2 norovirus human challenge study later this year.
  • VXRT shares down 2% premarket trading at $6.80.
