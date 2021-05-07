Nikola breaks higher after production update and narrower EBITDA loss than anticipated
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) breaks higher after reporting a narrower loss than anticipated and updating on its production schedule.
- The company says it is nearing completion of the second batch of nine beta Nikola Tre BEVs in Ulm, Germany.
- "As of today, we have completed eight of the nine trucks, with the ninth scheduled to be completed by May 10. Three trucks from the second batch of nine are at Nikola’s headquarters in Arizona, one is in Indiana for crash testing, and four are in transit to the HQ in Arizona. We anticipate that the four trucks in transit, in addition to the ninth truck being completed, will arrive at our HQ by the end of May."
- The company sees Arizona vehicle trial production starting as early as July.
- Nikola also stated that it continued to make progress at the greenfield manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona and the joint venture manufacturing facility on IVECO's industrial complex in Ulm, Germany
- Adjusted EBITDA was reported at -$53.4M for the quarter vs. -$29.1M a year ago and -$113M consensus.
- Looking ahead, Nikola sees breaking ground on its first commercial hydrogen station and delivering the first Nikola Tre BEVs to customers in Q4.
- Shares of Nikola are up 4.44% to $10.59 after the earnings and business update.