Nikola EPS beats by $0.20

  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.20; GAAP EPS of -$0.31.
  • Nikola looks forward to achieving the following milestones in 2021:
  • Start of vehicle trial production at the JV manufacturing facility at IVECO's industrial complex in Ulm, Germany in June 2021;
  • Start of vehicle trial production at the greenfield manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona in July 2021;
  • Break ground on our first commercial hydrogen station;
  • Announce additional hydrogen infrastructure/ecosystem partners;
  • Announce additional fleet testing customers; and
  • Deliver the first Nikola Tre BEVs to customers during the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Shares up 3.25% premarket.
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.