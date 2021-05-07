Nikola EPS beats by $0.20
- Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.14 beats by $0.20; GAAP EPS of -$0.31.
- Nikola looks forward to achieving the following milestones in 2021:
- Start of vehicle trial production at the JV manufacturing facility at IVECO's industrial complex in Ulm, Germany in June 2021;
- Start of vehicle trial production at the greenfield manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona in July 2021;
- Break ground on our first commercial hydrogen station;
- Announce additional hydrogen infrastructure/ecosystem partners;
- Announce additional fleet testing customers; and
- Deliver the first Nikola Tre BEVs to customers during the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Shares up 3.25% premarket.
