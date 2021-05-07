Etsy defended at Stifel after earnings stumble for long-term potential

May 07, 2021 8:45 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)ETSYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Stifel hikes its rating on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Buy from Hold after taking in the sharp reaction by investors to the online retailer's earnings report.
  • The Stifel team sees the selling pressure as overdone.
  • "While it is early in the transition to a mobile society, this stock sell-off sure seems like a good time to position for the other side given how much the pandemic has driven lasting benefits to the Etsy platform."
  • Etsy is up 2.05% in premarket trading following the Stifel defense.
  • Earlier this week: Etsy slumps after guiding for slower growth against tough pandemic comparable.
  • Read the Etsy earnings call transcript for a breakdown of how Etsy sees pandemic trends holding up.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.