Etsy defended at Stifel after earnings stumble for long-term potential
May 07, 2021 8:45 AM ETEtsy, Inc. (ETSY)ETSYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Stifel hikes its rating on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Buy from Hold after taking in the sharp reaction by investors to the online retailer's earnings report.
- The Stifel team sees the selling pressure as overdone.
- "While it is early in the transition to a mobile society, this stock sell-off sure seems like a good time to position for the other side given how much the pandemic has driven lasting benefits to the Etsy platform."
- Etsy is up 2.05% in premarket trading following the Stifel defense.
- Earlier this week: Etsy slumps after guiding for slower growth against tough pandemic comparable.
- Read the Etsy earnings call transcript for a breakdown of how Etsy sees pandemic trends holding up.