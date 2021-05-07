Inozyme Pharma's INZ-701 shows potential for the treatment for ABCC6 deficiency
May 07, 2021 8:51 AM ETInozyme Pharma, Inc. (INZY)INZYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) presents preclinical data suggesting the utility of its lead candidate, INZ-701, as a potential treatment for ABCC6 Deficiency.
- The data, presented at the virtual European Calcified Tissue Society Annual Congress, held May 6-8, are the first to show that an enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) increased plasma pyrophosphate (PPi) levels and reduced calcification in an animal model of ABCC6 Deficiency.
- INZ-701 led to a dose-dependent increase in plasma PPi levels at both two and eight weeks after initiation of treatment, leading to significantly lower levels of soft tissue mineralization.
- Histopathologic examination of tissue biopsies from vehicle-treated mice revealed extensive mineralization in the muzzle skin containing vibrissae, a biomarker of the mineralization process in this model.
- Compared to vehicle-treated mice, a quantitative calcium assay demonstrated that the amount of calcium in muzzle skin biopsies was reduced by 68% and 74% in mice receiving INZ-701 at dose levels of 2 and 10 mg/kg, respectively (p < 0.01).
- ABCC6 Deficiency is a rare, inherited disorder caused by mutations in the ABCC6 gene, resulting in decreased or absent activity of the ABCC6 protein. These effects can result in medical problems such as blindness, cardiovascular complications, and skin calcification.
- Inozyme is preparing to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial in patients with ENPP1 Deficiency in H1 2021 and a separate Phase 1/2 trial in patients with ABCC6 Deficiency in mid-2021.