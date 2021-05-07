General Cannabis names interim CEO, search for new head to begin
May 07, 2021 9:11 AM ETGeneral Cannabis Corp (CANN)CANNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- General Cannabis (OTCQB:CANN) appoints current board member and major investor, Adam Hershey, as the company’s interim CEO.
- Steve Gutterman stepped down from his CEO and Director roles and will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities, effective immediately.
- Richard Travia, current independent board member, has been named lead independent director and has initiated a comprehensive search process to select a permanent CEO to lead the company into its next phase of growth.
- Carl Williams, Chairman of the Board said, “Adam Hershey injected capital into the Company in May of 2020 and has been integral in the significant strategic and operational progress made since then. Adam brings decades of experience and knowledge and will run the day-to-day operations of the Company, as of May 7th. Over the last 6 months, the Board has become very involved with the Company and has worked tirelessly to improve the results. With the pending transformational Trees acquisition and improvements to the General Cannabis organization, the Company is well positioned for the next chapter of rapid growth. We want to thank Steve for his contribution during the past 16 months, particularly with his focus while working on the acquisition of Trees. We wish him the best in the future.”