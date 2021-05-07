Appian dips after revenue forecast falls short
May 07, 2021 9:33 AM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)APPNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares are down 4.6% in early trading after yesterday's Q1 beats came with a downside revenue forecast.
- Revenue was up 13% on the year to $88.86M. Loss per share was $0.06, topping consensus estimates by $0.08.
- Cloud subscription revenue was up 38% Y/Y to $39.1M.
- Subscriptions revenue increased 26% to $63.8M.
- For Q2, Appian forecasts revenue of $77-78M versus the $83.75M consensus and a $0.23-0.26 loss per share vs. the $0.16 loss estimate.
- For the year, Appian sees revenue of $353-355M (consensus: $354.29M) and a loss per share of $0.65-0.68 (consensus: $0.57 loss).
- Press release.