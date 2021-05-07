Inovio to release two-year data from glioblastoma trial this summer
May 07, 2021 10:04 AM ETInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)INOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO +2.4%) is widely known for its COVID-19 vaccine program which includes the DNA-based vaccine candidate INO-4800.
- The success in COVID-19 front has overshadowed the promise in its advancements in aggressive brain cancer glioblastoma (GBM), an article on FierceBiotech points out.
- The company is advancing INO-5401/ INO-9012 combination with Regeneron’s PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo (cemiplimab) as a potential treatment for the condition which is still ‘an impossible tumor to treat,’ according to the company’s senior vice president of clinical development Jeff Skolnik.
- With a DNA medicines platform, Inovio has benefitted from the recent interest in nucleic acid-based technologies after messenger-RNA-based COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna won the emergency use authorization from the FDA.
- “For better or worse, since the COVID pandemic that concept of nucleic acid therapeutics and the validation of those therapeutics has sort of become household terminology,” Skolnik has said, adding “we're really building and utilizing that exact same type of technology.”
- GBM patients are divided into two types based on a biomarker called MGMT promoter methylation status. In November, Inovio released 18-month data of the trial with results indicating the survival of 70% and 50% of methylated and unmethylated patients at that point.
- The company is set to release two-year data later this summer post-June cut-off. However, according to Skolnik the FDA is interested in randomized data for trials of that nature.
- Inovio’s clinical work on INO-5401 for glioblastoma was cited when Oppenheimer initiated the coverage on the stock with an outperform rating in February.