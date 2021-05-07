Nikola reiterates cooperation with SEC and SDNY investigations
May 07, 2021
- Nikola (NKLA +4.6%) is higher in morning trading after its earnings report and business update.
- Nikola also disclosed today that on March 24 the SEC's Staff of the Division of Enforcement issued an additional subpoena to the company related to its projected 2021 cash flow and anticipated use of funds from 2021 capital raises.
- Nikola says it is committed to cooperating fully with the ongoing Staff of the Division of Enforcement and the SDNY investigations.
- "As such, the Company's counsel frequently engages with the Staff of the Division of Enforcement and the SDNY. Further, the Company has made voluminous productions of information and made witnesses available for interviews. The Company will continue to comply with the requests of the Staff of the Division of Enforcement and the SDNY and expect to make additional productions in the future. The documents and information requested in the subpoenas include materials concerning Mr. Milton’s and the Company’s statements regarding the Company’s business operations and the future of the Company."
- SEC Form 10-Q
