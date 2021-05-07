Arbor Realty Trust stock climbs after dividend boost, Q1 earnings beat
May 07, 2021 11:26 AM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)ABRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) stock jumps 2.7% after Q1 results top estimates and the company boosts its dividend by 3%.
- Increases quarterly cash dividend to 34 cents per share from its previous dividend of 33 cents and its fourth straight quarterly increase.
- Q1 distributable EPS of 52 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 46 cents and climbed from 31 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 net interest income of $49.0M rose from $38.5M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 total other revenue of $78.8M jumped from $2.31M. By segment:
- Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $28.9M vs. $14.3M;
- Mortgage servicing rights revenue of $36.9M vs. $21.9M;
- Servicing revenue, net, was $15.5M vs. $13.3M;
- Loss on derivative instruments, net, of $3.22M vs. $50.7M.
- Q1 total originations of $1.40B declined from $2.75B in Q4 2020.
- Total loan sales of $1.84B fell from $2.42B a year ago, and total loan commitments of $1.46B dropped from $2.81B.
