Assertio shares rise on Q1 revenue strength, provides FY forecast

  • Assertio Holdings shares rise (ASRT +12.1%) after the company posted a 28% jump in first-quarter revenue, and provided financial forecast for the year.
  • Total revenue in the quarter rose to $26.4M from $9.3M in the prior-year period.
  • The company forecast FY 2021 net product sales between $85M- $92M and adjusted EBITDA between $34M- $40M.
  • Assertio's net income during the quarter fell to $4.5M from $41.2M in the prior year period.
  • The company also said that it is "actively seeking additional assets" for the commercial development of Assertio's platform.
  • However, due to the limitations on elective surgeries due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has experienced a decline in prescriptions associated with those elective procedures.
  • Previously (May 6): Assertio Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue.
