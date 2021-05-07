Telus rises as Q1 tops expectations with revenue growth, subscribers
May 07, 2021
- Telus (NYSE:TU) is 0.9% higher after its first-quarter earnings topped revenue expectations while the company added subscribers on net.
- Revenue rose nearly 9% to crest C$4B, and EBITDA rose 3.7% to C$1.5B.
- The company added a net new 145,000 customers (up 39,000 over last year); that includes 31,000 mobile phone adds. It also incorporate 63,000 connected devices along with 33,000 Internet, 11,000 TV, and 17,000 security connections. Residential voice net losses were 10,000.
- Internet connections grew 7.4% over 12 months to about 2.2M customers; the TV subscriber base rose by 5% to 1.2M, and security 16% to 724,000.
- Free cash flow was $321M, down 41%. Excluding cash taxes (income tax payments were higher as part of a COVID-19 deferral), free cash flow of $541M was 19% lower.
- Conference call to come at 1:30 p.m. ET.
