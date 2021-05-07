BlackLine trades higher after Q1 report, FY21 guidance raise
May 07, 2021 11:40 AM ETBlackLine, Inc. (BL)BLBy: SA News Team
- BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) +4% after yesterday's Q1 results beats top and bottom line (adjusted) estimates.
- Operating cash flow of $28.5M, compared to $8.5M last year.
- Free cash flow of $23.2M, compared to $4.9M last year.
- Business Highlights: Added 49 net new customers in the first quarter for a total of 3,482 customers at March 31, 2021; Expanded the company’s user base to 297,060 at March 31, 2021; Achieved a dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 106% at March 31, 2021.
- Q2 outlook: Total GAAP revenue $100.5M-101.5M vs. a consensus of $98.38M; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07-0.09 vs. $0.08.
- The company raised FY 2021 outlook: Total GAAP revenue $415M-420M (prior: $410M-$415M) vs. a consensus of $413.32M; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43-0.46 (prior: $0.38-$0.41) vs. $0.40 consensus.
