Lions Gate jumps 5% as it looks to pursue 'John Wick' NFTs

  • Lions Gate Entertainment jumped to a session high (LGF.A +4.6%, LGF.B +4.9%) as chatter circulates around a potential entry into the nonfungible token craze.
  • A trademark application with the USPTO indicates Lions Gate has sought a mark on its John Wick film franchise related to "Downloadable virtual goods, namely, crypto-collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs); downloadable computer software in the nature of crypto-collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs)."
  • The three-film (so far) franchise, starring Keanu Reeves in the title role, has grossed more than $587M worldwide for Lions Gate. The fourth film in the series is in preproduction with a planned release of spring 2022, while a fifth film is in early stages of development.Keanu Reeves as John Wick in Lionsgate film franchise
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.