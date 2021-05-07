Lions Gate jumps 5% as it looks to pursue 'John Wick' NFTs
May 07, 2021 11:46 AM ET Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A), LGF.B By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Lions Gate Entertainment jumped to a session high (LGF.A +4.6%, LGF.B +4.9%) as chatter circulates around a potential entry into the nonfungible token craze.
- A trademark application with the USPTO indicates Lions Gate has sought a mark on its John Wick film franchise related to "Downloadable virtual goods, namely, crypto-collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs); downloadable computer software in the nature of crypto-collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs)."
- The three-film (so far) franchise, starring Keanu Reeves in the title role, has grossed more than $587M worldwide for Lions Gate. The fourth film in the series is in preproduction with a planned release of spring 2022, while a fifth film is in early stages of development.