Roku spikes 13% as company flexes platform revenue strength

May 07, 2021 12:02 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)ROKUBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) looks set to break an eight-day losing streak, up 12.8% after posting solid revenues indicating another data point in the advertising industry rebound.
  • Revenues rose 79%, well ahead of expectations, and platform revenues doubled to $466.5M.
  • That's a performance that has defied recent weakness, Berenberg says (over the eight-day period, shares had fallen 23% in a heavy pullback). Roku "handily" best its own expectations as well as Wall Street's, thanks to stronger than expected ad and distribution revenues in Platform.
  • The firm has a $439 price target, implying 37% further upside.
  • Nearly as high is Evercore ISI at $430, highlighting a "clean" beat and platform revenues that accelerated for the third straight quarter.
  • Pivotal Research is staying Neutral, though, and cut its price target to $350.
  • The beat was solid, the firm says, but it pointed to disappointment in active accounts - those slowed down to just 35% year-over-year growth, to 53.6M. It says it's still favorable on Roku positioning but the stock looks "very expensive" against what's expected to be a tough backdrop for tech this summer.
  • Earnings call presentation
  • Earnings call transcript
