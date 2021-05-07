Revolve Group rallies 14% following better than expected earnings; top-line and bottom-line surpass estimates

May 07, 2021 12:09 PM ETRevolve Group, Inc. (RVLV)RVLVBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Revolve Group (RVLV +13.2%) as Q1 earnings came in above expectations.
  • Revenue of $178.91M (+22.5% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $158.88M.
  • Segment wise net sales: REVOLVE net sales were $152.2M (+22.2% Y/Y); FORWARD net sales were $26.7M (+23.8% Y/Y); International net sales increased 38% Y/Y, outperforming the domestic net sales increase of 19%Y/Y.
  • Net income of $22.3M, +435% Y/Y and more than four times greater than Q1 2019 net income, the most recent first quarter before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.30 vs. consensus of $0.13., five times greater than the $0.06 reported in Q1 2020, and also more than four times greater than Q1 2019 EPS, the most recent first quarter before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Gross margin was 54.0% with Y/Y increase of ~540 basis points and the highest-ever gross margin reported for a first quarter, benefitted from very healthy inventory dynamics, partially offset by a lower contribution from owned brands that is consistent with the outlook shared on recent investor conference calls.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $23.M (+316% Y/Y).
  • Active customers of 1.48M vs. 1.53M a year ago.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, net of borrowings, as of March 31, 2021 were $182.9M, an increase of 25%, from December 31, 2020. The balance sheet as of March 31, 2021 remains debt free.
  • Additional trend information regarding Q1 2021 financial results and operating metrics is available here.
  • Previously (May.06), Revolve Group EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue.
  • Revolve Group has now topped EPS estimates seven quarters in a row.
