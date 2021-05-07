Texas Pacific Land trades in green despite decrease in Q1 net income, revenue
May 07, 2021
- "We are very pleased with our Q1 results, which demonstrate continued strong momentum across our business lines. This was also a landmark quarter in our Company’s history as we completed our reorganization from a trust to a corporation," Texas Pacific Land (TPL +7.6%) president & CEO Tyler Glover commented.
- The company completed corporate reorganization from a business trust to a Delaware corporation effective Jan. 11, 2021.
- Texas Pacific Land reported Q1 net income of $50.1M, a dip of 12.8% Y/Y; impacted by decreased pace of development by operators in the Permian Basin and Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.
- Total revenues narrowed by $12.4M led by decrease in water sales due to a 40.7% decrease in the number of barrels of sourced and treated water sold over the same time period.
- Revenue dip was partially offset by oil and gas royalties, which increased 16.9%.
- The company also approved a stock repurchase program to purchase up to $20M of shares of outstanding stock.
