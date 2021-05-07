MoneyGram rallies on MGO reporting all-time record high revenue, customers, transactions

  • "Our customer-centric strategy helped drive a strong start to the year with money transfer revenue growth accelerating to 12% as the digital business continues to overperform reaching 32% of total money transfer transactions at the end of March," MoneyGram (MGI +26.3%) chairman & CEO Alex Holmes commented.
  • Quick snapshot of Q1 growth story:

  • MoneyGram's online direct-to-consumer channel (MGO) Q1 revenue growth stood at 119% Y/Y and 102% transaction growth on the strength of new app downloads and customer retention rates.
  • Cross-border online revenue grew an impressive 131% and transactions grew an equally impressive 130%.
  • Total digital, including MGO, peaked to a record $60.4M (+77% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit increased $8.3M led by strength of money transfer revenue and offset by the decline in investment income.
  • Net loss of $15.4M for the quarter representing an improvement of $6.1M.
  • Cash and cash equivalents stood at $152.8M at quarter-end compared to $131M as of the end of Q1.
  • Q2 Outlook: The company expects total revenue in the range of $315 to $325M based on continuing growth in its money transfer business; includes a potential impact of up to $10M related to the introduction of new competition in the Walmart Marketplace, the rollout of which began at the end of April. adj. EBITDA is seen in the range of $50 to $55M.
  • Wall Street Analysts rating is Neutral on the stock.
  • Previously: MoneyGram EPS misses by $0.04, beats on revenue
