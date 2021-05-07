Y-mAbs surges as BofA upgrades the stock citing Danyelza performance in Q1
- Despite an earnings beat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB +15.9%) failed to meet the consensus with its Q1 2021 revenue.
- However, the stock is up by double-digit percentage points as Bank of America upgrades the stock to buy after seeing Q1 Danyelza sales ‘handedly beating’ its estimates and the Street forecasts.
- The price target is maintained at $56.00 per share indicating ~95.5% upside to the last close. The cancer therapy Danyelza has generated $5.4M sales for the company in Q1 2021.
- Excluding Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the analyst Alec W. Stranahan thinks that the contribution made by 10 treatment centers within two months of the drug’s launch is ‘encouraging,’ to sustain its sales performance through the remainder of the year.
- With the reaffirmed timeline for the resubmission of the marketing application for omburtamab and confidence in the company’s early-stage pipeline, the analyst observes an attractive entry point.
- Despite a request for more data by the FDA, Cowen with an outperform rating on the stock expected an eventual approval for cancer treatment omburtamab.