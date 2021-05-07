Walmart memo suggests holding grocery market share is a challenge
May 07, 2021
- A leaked Walmart (WMT -0.9%) document is giving an inside look at some of the challenges the retail giant is facing in competing with Amazon, Instacart, Publix, Albertsons, Target and others in the grocery store market.
- "Grocery, the growth engine of the business, is losing share rapidly," reads the internal document. Walmart shoppers are said to be choosing the competition as a call is made to elevate assortment and value.
- The memo from February also pushes for improved renewal rates for the Walmart+ subscription service.
- The memo is not a total shocker as Walmart has noted before in its investor presentations the intense competition for grocery market share.
- Walmart nudged a bit lower after Recode broke the story.
- Sector watch: Grocery stores run up against tough pantry-loading comparable.